Leandro Trossard urges Arsenal to bounce back and win trophies next season

Leandro Trossard said Arsenal need to forget about their trophyless campaign and bounce back by winning everything next season.

Arsenal’s final game against Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium is an effective dead-rubber with their Champions League qualification already secured and a third consecutive second-placed finish all but certain.

Mikel Arteta’s players started the campaign hoping to land their first league title in two decades, and claim their first silverware since they lifted the FA Cup in 2020.

But the Gunners failed to launch a significant challenge to Liverpool in the league, and they were eliminated in the semi-final stages of both the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

However, Trossard, who is Arsenal’s sole outfield player to take part in every Premier League fixture this season, said: “I think you can speak as much as you want about this campaign, but it’s over now.

“So from next season we start fresh and for everyone it’s a new opportunity.

“It’s the same for us, and hopefully with everything we’ve had to go through this season, injury-wise and a couple of other things, we can start in a good manner next season. We want to win everything, whatever is possible.”

Fortune has not favoured Arsenal this season with Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and defender Gabriel all sidelined through injury for sustained periods.

And Trossard, who is understood to be in talks over extending his current deal which is due to expire in 2027, continued: “The small margins make a difference.

“I don’t want to talk about luck, but in one way you need things to go your way as well in certain games. Sometimes you need to force your luck by just keep pushing and pushing and that’s what we are trying to do.

“Every year we’re closer and closer, and that’s what we need to do next year. We need to keep pushing and push each other towards that – that’s the only way you can go for silverware. But let’s finish the season strongly first, then we can have a good feeling going into the off-season.”