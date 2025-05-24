Gianni Infantino claims Cristiano Ronaldo could play in Club World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has claimed “there are discussions” over a move that could see Cristiano Ronaldo play at the Club World Cup this summer.

Ronaldo’s club Al Nassr failed to qualify for the expanded tournament, which will feature 32 clubs for the first time, but Infantino appeared to talk up the prospect of a transfer for the 40-year-old Portugal forward in time for him to appear in the world governing body’s new-look event.

Speaking to YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed, Infantino said: “Ronaldo might play for one of the teams as well at the Club World Cup. There are discussions…

“Yeah. Cristiano Ronaldo might play in the Club World Cup, yeah. There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup…who knows, who knows.”

FIFA has introduced an additional transfer window this summer, running from June 1 to June 10, to allow clubs competing in the Club World Cup to complete transfers in time for the tournament, which runs between June 14 and July 13 in the United States.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in 2022 after leaving Manchester United mid-season. His contract is due to expire this summer although reports had suggested he was close to agreeing new terms with the club.