Ange Postecoglou yet to have ‘any discussions’ with Tottenham on his future

Ange Postecoglou is yet to discuss his Tottenham future with key figures at the club, but joked he will turn up next season anyway.

Speculation over Postecoglou’s tenure has been rife due to poor Premier League form, but Europa League glory on Wednesday earned Spurs a first trophy in 17 years.

After being serenaded by thousands of Tottenham supporters at Friday’s open-top bus parade, where Postecoglou declared “season three is always better than season two”, the 59-year-old faced the media before Sunday’s visit of Brighton but is yet to receive clarity on the 2025-26 campaign.

“I should have thought about it a bit more because as somebody rightly pointed out, sometimes they kill off the main character. I could be in strife there,” Postecoglou laughed.

“I said even before the game, I really believe we’re just building something and a significant win accelerates that. I really believe that is the case and I am not going to put a limit on what we can achieve.

“I certainly believe it’s exciting the possibilities of next year knowing I’ve got a group of players now and staff and a club that knows how to win and wants more of it.

“Similar to before the game, I haven’t had any discussions with the club. Like I said, maybe they were just waiting for clear air to give me some guidance, but I haven’t heard anything from the club.”

Pressed on if he had considered both scenarios of staying or leaving, Postecoglou referenced American television sitcom Seinfield and an episode where character George Costanza turns up for work after leaving his job.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou (centre) pictured with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy (right) and Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe (left) after the Europa League final in Bilbao (Nick Potts/PA).

The Australian, who has two years to run on his original contract, added: “I just refuse to be distracted by anything in terms of the opportunity that was before us.

“And since the game, I just wanted to take the opportunity also to enjoy that as well.

“I haven’t thought about it. I assume at some point somebody will tell me something. If not, I’m just gonna roll up next year and be a bit like Costanza from Seinfeld. I’ll just sit in the desk and get on with my job.”