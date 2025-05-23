Thomas Tuchel rules out early England release for players going to Club World Cup

Thomas Tuchel will not be releasing any players early for the Club World Cup as the England head coach seeks to build a side capable of winning next year’s World Cup.

Having begun his reign with wins against Albania and Latvia, the German coach continues the road to next summer’s finals with a Group K qualifier against Andorra, ranked 173rd in the world, on June 7.

A City Ground friendly against Senegal rounds off Tuchel’s second camp on June 10 – just four days before the first expanded, month-long Club World Cup gets under way in the United States.

The England boss considered leaving those going to the tournament out of June’s doubleheader, but ultimately opted to name eight sure to feature there as preparation for their bid to win the 2026 World Cup took precedence.

“To cut it short, yes we will start the camp with 26 and finish the camp with the same 26,” Tuchel said. “That’s the decision in the end.

“I was an advocate and could see the reasons for the players who go to the Club World Cup to maybe leave a bit earlier, to maybe change the squad.

“We even had discussions if we nominate the squad without Club World Cup players, so the discussion was very open in all directions.

“But very, very quickly we understood that it is also important for us.

“It’s one of five camps, it’s only one year to go until the World Cup so why would you send players away? We want to cherish and worship every day together and what signal would it send to the group to send players away?

Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah has been included in the senior squad for the first time (Adam Davy/PA)

“I can understand the arguments, especially of the clubs who would love to see their players get a rest, but I think we have the strongest arguments for ourselves, and for our goals that we want to reach.

“We are building our group, we are building a togetherness. We want to develop a camaraderie, and this is only possible if we take every day seriously and that’s why we keep the group together.

“The players know it, the clubs know it and this is our decision. We will try to manage the minutes of the players of course regarding who will play the first match, the second match and who will go to the Club World Cup.”

That approach saw Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, who is reportedly set for surgery on a shoulder issue after the tournament, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane and Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher named in the 26-man squad.

Tuchel also called up the Chelsea quintet of Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill and Reece James for June’s fixtures.

No players were selected from Manchester City, with Phil Foden dealing with an ankle injury and off-field issues, but Trent Alexander-Arnold could yet head to the Club World Cup if Real can agree his early exit from Liverpool.

Phil Foden is struggling with an injury (Adam Davy/PA)

“Our players are very proud to come to camp, even if it’s an extra travel arrangement, it’s extra games in the schedule,” Tuchel said.

“The March window is never an easy window for the players who are involved in the European competitions, Champions League, Europa League and about winning domestic titles.

“The June window is never easy because some players already had a little bit of holiday, some like the Chelsea guys play on Wednesday a major final.

“Everyone is keen to have some free days and then comes the nomination, but overall everyone is excited and when I speak to players, they are more than happy to come.

“They want to come, they are desperate to come and that’s the feeling that we want.

“They also know it is kind of new, it is our second camp together, so we feel the excitement and everyone is proud to come. It has be like that.”