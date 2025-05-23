Thomas Tuchel demands more ‘defensive discipline’ from Trent Alexander-Arnold

England boss Thomas Tuchel has warned Trent Alexander-Arnold he could cost his country World Cup glory unless he improves defensively.

Alexander-Arnold has been named in Tuchel’s squad for the upcoming games against Andorra and Senegal, having been injured for the March camp.

But the German has already strongly marked the right-back’s card ahead of his protracted transfer to Real Madrid this summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving Liverpool this summer (Nick Potts/PA)

Alexander-Arnold, one of the most creative defenders in the world, has often been criticised for his defensive lapses.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot said on Friday that the 26-year-old “could do a bit more, to say it mildly” in training to improve, but that he was a better defender than people give him credit for.

Tuchel says Alexander-Arnold must improve if he wants to be involved for England, but is looking forward to getting to know him.

The German said: “I can see that sometimes he relies heavily on his offensive contributions, and gives not so much emphasis on the defensive discipline and effort.

“This major impact that he had for Liverpool over so many years, if he wants to have this impact in the English national team, then he has to take the defensive part very, very seriously.

“Because when we are talking, especially, about qualifying football and then tournament football, the one defensive error, the one moment where you are not 100 per cent awake, can be decisive, can be the moment where you pack your suitcases and go home.

“We will put this all into consideration, but now is the moment to get to know him. I know him. I played against him. I had phone calls with him.

“But now is the moment to feel him for nine or 10 days, feel him around the squad, see what he can do, what he can bring, and then from there we go.”

Alexander-Arnold is expected to link up with fellow England international Jude Bellingham at the Bernabeu.

Bellingham was named in Tuchel’s squad despite the midfielder’s long-standing shoulder injury which will be operated on after Madrid’s involvement in the Club World Cup ends.

Tuchel has accused the Spanish giants of putting their own needs ahead of their players by delaying surgery on an injury first suffered in 2023.

“He always wants to come. They all want to come,” Tuchel said of Bellingham’s involvement in games against weak opposition.

“Jude always wants to come. He has played for many months – way too long, maybe – with this issue. He plays with this huge shoulder strap under his shirt.

“I understand that he will go to the Club World Cup, and then at some point have surgery.

Jude Bellingham is yet to undergo surgery on a longstanding injury (Adam Davy/PA)

“From a purely medical point, it (surgery) should be yesterday. They keep delaying, because of the importance of Jude.”

Eight members of Tuchel’s 26-man squad are set to be involved in the Club World Cup which starts just four days after this camp, but the boss revealed none of them have asked for favours.

“I want to be very clear about this, not one single player has told me, ‘ah, I can I just come for the first match, because I have the Club World Cup?’ or, ‘can I be left out completely because I’ve played so much?’. Not one. Everyone I asked was. ‘no, no, no, I come. I want to come. It’s an honour to come.’

Asked whether it would be unwise to withdraw, Tuchel quipped: “Very unwise.”