Shoaib Bashir thrives in his ‘happy place’ to take three wickets for England

Shoaib Bashir hailed the England dressing room as his “happy place” after putting a difficult start to the county season behind him with three Zimbabwean scalps at Trent Bridge.

Despite being England’s first-choice spinner, Bashir has been unable to get a game at Somerset and was forced to seek a loan move for the second campaign in a row as he tuned up for Test duty.

Three matches at Glamorgan yielded just two wickets at 152 apiece but, not for the first time, he found the Test arena a happier hunting ground than the shires of the County Championship.

Shoaib Bashir took three wickets on Friday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Thrust into the action early and often by Ben Stokes he prised out Craig Ervine, Sean Williams and Tafadzwa Tsiga to claim three for 62. In the process the 21-year-old usurped Steven Finn as the youngest English bowler to reach the 50-wicket milestone.

He is soon likely to find himself on the winning side for the first time this year, with England sitting 270 ahead after day two having enforced the follow-on and made two second-innings breakthroughs.

“I’ve really enjoyed being back. It’s always nice to put on an England shirt and walk out with the boys,” he said.

“I feel like I am very well backed here. I feel backed in county cricket too but England cricket is my happy place. I walk into this England team and feel 10-foot tall because of the backing I get.”

Stokes revealed on the eve of the match he called Bashir to reassure him about his slow start to the campaign, a move that clearly had the desired effect.

Ben Stokes helped England into a dominant position (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He gave me a ring and we had a nice conversation about where I was at. He said to just be ready for when England duty calls,” Bashir explained.

“For me, at the start of the season I am looking to bowl overs. I am still young and a developing spinner. The more I bowl, the more I gather experience and learn about my bowling, so that’s the focus of going out on loan.

“Obviously the results weren’t there and I would have liked for them to be but the main aim was to bowl overs.”

At one stage Bashir suffered a painful finger injury diving for a caught-and-bowled chance, leaving the field long enough for his fit-again captain to take two key wickets in a 20-ball cameo.

“Whenever Stokesy gets the ball or walks out to bat, you know he’s going to make something happen,” he said.

“You always have to have your eyes on the cricket. He’s happy to be back, and him being a fourth seamer makes a massive difference in our attack.”

England’s victory push was delayed by a wonderful 139 from Bashir’s fellow 21-year-old Brian Bennett in the first innings. He hit 26 fours to join Murray Goodwin and Andy Flower on a short list of Zimbabweans to score a century against England.

“To follow names like that in the records is inspiring. The emotions are high,” he said.

“I saw them putting Zak Crawley’s name up on the honours board this morning and thought, ‘it would be nice to get up there as well’. In a few hours my name will be up there too…what a feeling.”