Luke Littler hoping to pile more misery on Gerwyn Price after Sheffield slip-up

Luke Littler has told Gerwyn Price he made a “mistake” by finishing fourth in the Premier League, which set up a play-off semi-final against the world champion.

Littler finished off a record-breaking league campaign in style as he claimed a sixth nightly victory in Sheffield to finish on 45 points – a new high in this format of the competition.

He topped the table to set up a semi-final meeting with Price in the play-offs at the O2 next Thursday.

The Welshman was third in the table and primed to meet Luke Humphries until he let a 5-1 lead slip against Chris Dobey in the Sheffield quarter-final, allowing Nathan Aspinall to leapfrog him.

Price has a 7-6 winning record against Littler, including six in a row, but Littler is ready to punish him further.

“Gezzy was 5-1 up, if he won that game he would have been third,” Littler said. “Is that a mistake? Certainly I am ready for next week. He has the record against me, but it is the O2.

“It’s a long 16 weeks, but when you’re in the position I’ve been in, number one for pretty much throughout the whole Premier League you have just got to stay there.

“That first semi-final is so crucial to get over the line and get to the final. Hopefully I can pick up the big one next week.

“I am very happy to break the records I have broken this year. But for myself, winning in Sheffield is a massive boost and a massive bonus and it gives me a lot of confidence going forward next week.”

If Littler does beat Price, he will meet either Humphries or Nathan Aspinall in the final as he looks to defend the title he won last year.

Aspinall booked his spot in the semi-finals after he beat Michael van Gerwen, who missed out on the play-offs for just the second time in 13 years.

The Dutchman is suffering an alarming slide as he struggles to hang on to the coat-tails of Littler and Humphries, who are clear at the top of the sport.

Michael van Gerwen failed to qualify for the Premier League play-offs for just the second time in 13 years (Nigel French/PA)

But Littler expects him to bounce back, saying: “I remember we did some interviews for the Premier League leading up to it, and me and Michael both said once the hunger goes out of us, then we’ll stop playing.

“But the hunger it’s definitely not out of him. We know Michael, he’ll bounce back.”

Littler’s preparations for his victory in Sheffield were soured somewhat by Manchester United’s Europa League final defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old, who watched in a city centre bar, said of his favourite club: “Shambles. Even losing that game everyone knows what it means financially for the club.

“But fair play to Spurs.”