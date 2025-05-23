Jannik Sinner braced for hostile crowd in Roland Garros opener

Jannik Sinner is braced for a “different” reception from the crowd at the French Open.

The Italian world number one returned from his three-month doping ban to a hero’s welcome on home soil in Rome last week.

But Sinner does not expect the Roland Garros crowd to be quite so cordial when he takes on Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in round one.

Jannik Sinner was given a warm welcome in his home country last week (Andrew Medichini/AP)

“It’s definitely going to be different. I know that,” he said. “But I don’t think they have something against me, no?

“It’s right that they support the players who are from here, who are local here. It’s the same when I play against an American player in the US Open.

“So it’s normal. You know, I got an amazing atmosphere in Rome because I’m Italian. It’s right that the player who plays in this city or country, that they got more support.

“Last year I played against some French players here. So I know a little bit what to expect. It’s a different moment because whatever happened happened. So let’s see.”

Sinner reached the final in Rome, thrashing Madrid winner Casper Ruud 6-0 6-1 on the way, before losing to Carlos Alcaraz.

“For sure it was great, after three months, coming back and making the final,” he added.

“We have seen a couple of things where I can improve, and grand slams are just different. You have to be mentally ready, physically too, trying to use the right energy. It’s all about being consistent and solid. Let’s see if I can do that.”

Alcaraz, the second seed, begins his title defence with a first meeting against Kei Nishikori, the 35-year-old former world number four.

Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner in the Rome final (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

“I watched him play a lot when I was young,” said the Spaniard, 22. “I was really happy when he came back again on tour.

“I know that he has been struggling physically in the last year, a lot of injuries that kept him away from playing for a bit.

“I know when he plays good tennis, he’s really tough to beat. So I have to be ready for that, for the first round. I’m excited to play against a legend like Nishikori.”