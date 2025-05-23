Ivan Toney deserves his place in the England squad – head coach Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Ivan Toney deserves his place in the England squad after surprisingly recalling the Saudi Arabia-based striker.

After kicking off his reign with World Cup qualification wins against Albania and Latvia, the head coach is preparing for June’s Group K game against Andorra and City Ground friendly at home to Senegal.

Tuchel plumped for a 26-man selection for his second camp in charge, with Toney, 29, called up for the first time since leaving Brentford for Al-Ahli after helping England reach the Euro 2024 final.

Ivan Toney is back in the England squad (Mike Egerton/PA)

The striker has scored 29 goals in 43 matches in all competitions for the Saudi side, who he recently helped to win the AFC Champions League Elite competition.

“Ivan deserves to be with us, I think,” Tuchel said. “I’m convinced because he scored over 20 goals for Al-Ahli this season.

“He’s won a major title with the Asian Champions League, had a big involvement in the team with goals and assists and a huge contribution.

“I told you last time that I will try to put a visit in my schedule to see him in Saudi, but I didn’t make it so I thought ‘why not bring him over and let him travel to us?'”

As Toney returns to the fold, Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah is involved with England for the first time with the likes of Marc Guehi and John Stones injured.

Tuchel says the 25-year-old “deserves it” and currently had him ahead of the likes of Harry Maguire.

Harry Maguire has been left out of the squad (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He is always in our thoughts,” Tuchel said of the Manchester United defender. “He’s always a threat from set pieces.

“He’s a big personality, and he steps up also in difficult times as you can see in his club.

“We see at this very moment Trevoh a little bit ahead of Harry.

“I think that I have a very clear picture of what Harry represents, what Harry can do and what he will bring to a squad.

“I am not so clear about how Trevoh would behave in this environment, so this is where it is, and I think performance-wise Trevoh is a step ahead at the moment.”

No Manchester United, Manchester City or Tottenham players were included in the squad, with the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Luke Shaw omitted.

Ben White could be involved in the next England camp (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tuchel explained the exclusion of impressive Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton was in part due to concussion protocols but mainly due to his role at the upcoming Under-21 European Championship.

The head coach explained Tino Livramento, Jarell Quansah, Elliot Anderson and Liam Delap could have also played a part had they not been going to Slovakia with Lee Carsley’s Young Lions.

Another player that looks set to be involved moving forward is Ben White, who has not been selected by England since the 2022 World Cup having made himself unavailable under Gareth Southgate.

“We had a talk and we decided that at the moment is not the moment (to return), because he will become a father very soon,” Tuchel said.

“The baby is still right in the exact date of the camp. It’s his first child and we wish him and his wife all the best for that.

“We thought if he comes back, he should come back with a clear mind and a free mind and full focus on football, which is now not the case, so we decided together that this is not the camp for him to come back.

“He played lately but a second reason is that he can still increase in the physical ability like 10, 15, maybe 20 per cent.”