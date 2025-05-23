Ivan Toney and Trevoh Chalobah land England calls for Andorra and Senegal games

Ivan Toney has earned a recall to the England squad for forthcoming games against Andorra and Senegal, with Trevoh Chalobah handed a maiden call-up.

Toney has not represented his country since Euro 2024 following his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli last summer.

But boss Thomas Tuchel has handed him a lifeline after he scored 29 goals in 43 games for the Saudi Pro League champions.

The former Brentford striker is in the 26-man group for the World Cup qualifier against Andorra on June 7, followed by a friendly against Senegal at the City Ground three days later.

Chelsea defender Chalobah is also part of the squad after receiving his first call-up following a successful season for his club.

The 25-year-old, born in Sierra Leone but who has represented England all the way from under-16 level, has played 32 times this season for the Blues as they chase Champions League qualification and Conference League glory.

There is no place for Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, who recently opened up about his mental health.

Foden has struggled for form this season after an amazing campaign last year and revealed his mental state has suffered.

He vowed to get his head “mentally right” for next season and will not be involved in this camp, having carried an ankle issue.

Former Brentford striker Ivan Toney has had a productive campaign with Al-Ahli (Bradley Collyer//PA)

It is an otherwise strong squad selected by Tuchel for his second camp in the job.

Jude Bellingham is included, despite reports in Spain that he is set for surgery on a troublesome shoulder problem after the Club World Cup later in the summer.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins earns a recall after injury ruled him out of the March games, where England got their World Cup qualifying campaign off to a winning start with victories over Albania and Latvia.

But Watkins’ Villa team-mate Marcus Rashford is not involved after he failed to overcome a hamstring problem in time.

Marcus Rashford misses out (Nick Potts/PA)

Rashford has not played since the end of April with the problem but has been back in training for Villa.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bukayo Saka are back in the picture after missing the last games due to injury, with Noni Madueke also earning a first call of Tuchel’s reign.

Marc Guehi missed out due to concussion protocols while there was no place again for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, whose international career could now be in jeopardy after also being left out in March.

Dominic Solanke and Jarrod Bowen were other notable omissions.