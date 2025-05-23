Blades boss hopes George Baldock is remembered ‘in an incredibly positive way’

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder wants to win promotion to the Premier League for the memory of former player George Baldock.

The right-back, who played 219 times in seven years for the Blades before being released at the end of last season, tragically died in October, aged 31.

A Greece international through his grandmother, Baldock joined Greek Super League team Panathinaikos last summer and drowned in a swimming pool in Athens.

The Blades have paid tribute to him throughout the season and would love to give him the ultimate one by beating Sunderland in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

“Every club has got their own stories,” Wilder said. “This is a story that’s not fabricated, it’s not false.

“This is somebody that was an incredibly popular player for the football club, who some of the players that are still with us played with and lived nine or 10 months of their lives with.

“These are all things that have happened to us, and I think the club and the players have handled it incredibly well and gone about it the right way. Remembering George, which is really important.

“It won’t be the be-all and end-all. It won’t be anybody’s fault if we don’t get the result we want and it won’t be the reason if we do get the result we want. But it’s just part of life. Unfortunately people lose their lives.

“There are sad stories to go with happy stories, but hopefully we can remember George, which we have done so far this season, in an incredibly positive way on Saturday afternoon.

“You’d have to ask the players what motivation it gives them. They’ll have their own motivation. But he’s with us. We’re proud of his contributions to our football club and incredibly sad he’s not with us.”

Wilder’s side are favourites to end their play-off hoodoo at the 10th attempt, with nine previous play-off campaigns – including three Championship finals – having ended in defeat.

They finished 14 points clear of the Black Cats in the regular league campaign and Wilder says they are in good shape to finish the job and earn an instant return to the Premier League.

“We haven’t had to manage the players at all,” the boss added.

“They’re focused. We’re always looking and getting the feel right. I know it’s been said by a lot of people, but there’s a load of energy around this football club at the moment and we have to take that into Saturday.

“Physically, we’re in a great place from an availability point of view. Tactically, we’ve got to find a way to get the job done, to execute the game plan. Technically, we’ve got really good players, that’s the good thing about it.

“I’ve got a real good group of players, who can produce big moments. Who can keep clean sheets, who can play on the big stage and in the big occasions.”