7 memorable moments from 2024-25 Premier League season

Another Premier League season full of ups and down comes to an end on Sunday.

With the title and relegation issues sorted, all the focus is on the race for Champions League qualification, with five teams still in the mix for three spots.

Here, the PA news agency looks at seven memorable moments from the 2024-25 campaign.

Liverpool claim title

Liverpool’s first Premier League title came in the 2019-20 season when the latter part of the campaign was played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They were able to celebrate in style this time, though, as Arne Slot’s men confirmed their status as the best team in the country by walloping Tottenham 5-1.

Bournemouth end Man City run

Bournemouth stunned Manchester City in November (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester City started the season in ominous form, going unbeaten in their first nine games, taking their tally to 32 without defeat.

But that came to a crashing end at Bournemouth on November 2 as goals from Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson earned the Cherries a 2-1 win, sparking a mind-boggling collapse which derailed City’s bid for a fifth successive title.

Kluivert’s hat-trick of penalties

Bournemouth’s Justin Kluivert also went into the history books on November 30 when he became the first player to score a hat-trick of Premier League penalties.

The Dutchman bagged three from 12 yards in the 4-2 victory over Wolves at Molineux.

Trent gets booed

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold had to walk alone when booed by Liverpool fans (Nick Potts/PA)

Trent Alexander-Arnold found Liverpfool’s mantra of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ only applies if you choose not to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

The right-back’s future was finally made clear earlier this month, when he announced he would be leaving his boyhood club in the summer at the end of his contract, and the news was not well received by angry fans, who booed him when he was introduced as a substitute in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal on May 11.

Forest thrash Brighton

Nottingham Forest have enjoyed a brilliant season and are guaranteed European football next term, although it is not yet known in which competition.

The highlight was a 7-0 thumping of Brighton on February 1, when top scorer Chris Wood scored a hat-trick, with a Lewis Dunk own goal and efforts from Morgan Gibbs-White, Neco Williams and Jota Silva earning Forest a record win in the Premier League.

Ten Hag was toast

Erik ten Hag was sacked in November, nine games after being given a new contract (Mike Egerton/PA)

Despite being handed a new contract in the summer, Erik ten Hag was sacked as Manchester United manager after only nine games.

The final straw for the club’s board was a 2-1 defeat at West Ham, which came courtesy of Jarrod Bowen’s stoppage-time penalty.

It was not without controversy as the decision, which was made after VAR intervention, was later ruled to be incorrect, but the Dutchman was long gone by then.

Saints beat record low points

Derby’s record low points of 11, set in the 2007-08 season, has never been as under threat as it has in recent years.

Sheffield United mustered just 16 last term and Southampton had a painfully good go at beating it this time around.

Saints have endured a miserable campaign as the division’s whipping boys, but finally got to the magical 12 points in their 36th game by drawing 0-0 with Manchester City. Not a bad way to avoid infamy.