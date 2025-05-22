Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett get England off to solid start against Zimbabwe

England eased into their work on day one of the Test summer, with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett leading a wicketless opening session against Zimbabwe.

The tourists backed their bowlers at Trent Bridge, sending England in after winning the toss, but struggled to make an impression as the hosts ran up 130 without loss.

Crawley banked a morale-boosting 53 not out, a welcome improvement after a torrid tour of New Zealand before Christmas saw him averaging 8.66, and Duckett hit a typically ebullient 75no.

Having lost to an inexperienced county select XI in their only warm-up match, the odds were firmly stacked against Zimbabwe, but they were unable to spring any surprises as England’s top-order pair shared 19 boundaries and a lively run rate of five an over.

There was only one half-chance of note, Crawley chipping a drive back to Blessing Muzarabani, who could only get fingertips to a tough caught-and-bowled.

Crawley had just 10 to his name at the time but settled well after his minor reprieve to spend some valuable time in the middle.

The first innings has been a trial for him at Kent this season, managing just eight runs in four attempts, but his timing returned as he began to lean on his drives and pick holes in the infield.

Zak Crawley was unbeaten on 53 (Mike Egerton/PA).

Duckett was the aggressor in the first hour, at one stage peeling off six boundaries in the space of 13 balls as the seam attack offered too many loose deliveries.

When Richard Ngarava overpitched he was punished and when Tanaka Chivanga drifted down leg it was easy pickings for Duckett on his home pitch.

He passed 50 with a thick edge over the slips but, for the most part, he was well in control.