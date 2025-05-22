Tottenham to celebrate Europa League win with Friday parade through north London

Tottenham will celebrate Europa League success with an open-top bus parade around the streets of north London on Friday night.

Brennan Johnson’s 42nd-minute close-range finish helped Spurs edge out Manchester United by a 1-0 score in Bilbao to win the club their first trophy since 2008.

Plans have now been unveiled for a victory parade, which is set to begin around 5.30pm on Friday at Fore Street in the Edmonton Green region, travel down High Road past Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before it concludes in the stadium’s service yard on Northumberland Park.

The open-top bus parade will last approximately “between 60-90 minutes”, with a staging area to be erected outside the stadium on Paxton Terrace to host the players and coaching staff for a presentation of the trophy to fans.

Tottenham’s James Maddison kisses the trophy (Adam Davy/PA)

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, the first head coach to lead the club to European success in 41 years, teased a “massive parade” during his press conference in the bowels of San Mames on Wednesday night.

“What I do know is, I’ll go back to my hotel room, get my family and friends together, open up a nice bottle of scotch, have a couple of quiet ones, get ready for a massive parade on Friday,” Postecoglou insisted.

Tottenham declined the opportunity to hold an open-top bus parade after Carling Cup glory in 2008 and instead presented the trophy to supporters before a UEFA Cup fixture with PSV Eindhoven.

The 1991 FA Cup final victory over Nottingham Forest at Wembley was marked with a parade around the club’s old White Hart Lane stadium.

Johnson’s scrappy first-half finish proved the difference at San Memes and helped Tottenham end a 17-year wait for silverware.

“It means everything, honestly. Ever since I joined the club, I just thought this club is way too good to have not won a trophy in so long,” Johnson said.

“To be part of the team to have won a major competition, it feels unbelievable.

“We always had that underlying confidence. I mean it’s a final, you never know what is going to happen, we’re against Man United and their history speaks for itself, but to a man I believed in our team that we’d get the job done.

“I am so proud of every single player, every single staff (member) and it’s for the fans. It’s for us and we just need to enjoy it now.”