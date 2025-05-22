Son Heung-min urges Tottenham to stick with Ange Postecoglou after Euro glory

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has backed Ange Postecoglou to remain in charge after Wednesday’s emotional Europa League triumph.

Postecoglou has been under huge pressure all season and even admitted last month the “general sentiment” was he would leave the club even if he claimed European glory.

However, the embattled Australian declared on the eve of Spurs’ biggest fixture for six years that his job was “not done” and reiterated that message after ending the club’s 17-year wait for silverware with a first success in Europe since 1984.

“He won the trophy. Nobody did it,” Son said.

“Look, it’s not up to me or the players, but we just have to look at the facts.

“At the fact that we haven’t won in 17 years and this is the day we finally won it. It’s the manager who wins the trophy, so we see what’s going to happen.”

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario echoed Son’s sentiments and revealed one of the key behind-the-scenes details of Tottenham’s triumph at San Mames.

A surprise video featuring messages from family members of each of the squad was played in the pre-match meeting in Bilbao and personally arranged by Postecoglou, the PA news agency understands.

“The message was just to do our things, to play for us, for our fans and especially for our fans who were here to support us in the stands,” Vicario said when asked about Postecoglou’s team talk.

“We had an emotional video from our families in the pre-match meeting. It was very emotional and I think in the back of our minds they played a big part of the game.

“My mum and my dad (spoke), they were here celebrating with me on the pitch. They said just to fight for this badge, to fight for Tottenham Hotspur and to make them happy.

“It was at the hotel. We had the preparation of the game as well as this brilliant video.”

Speculation over Postecoglou’s future had been rife throughout the knockout stages of the Europa League, but with legions of Spurs supporters singing his name in euphoric scenes of celebration, the narrative around the 59-year-old may have shifted and even his biggest doubters could have been turned.

Vicario added: “He said this group is going to change something. It’s going to change the history of this football club and we did it.

“Credit to him. He was the first to start to believe in something special and we did it.”

Asked if he wanted Postecoglou to say, Vicario responded: “Yeah, of course. He’s my gaffer, he’s the person who decided to bring me to this football club.

“I’m very happy for him, for what we achieved altogether. It’s a brilliant night, he deserves this a lot. He drove us brilliantly this season. It’s a big credit to him.”

A big call by Postecoglou – and one which paid off – was his decision to start Son on the bench and, while “disappointed”, the club’s longest-serving player expressed his pride at being the first Spurs captain since 2008 to lift a trophy.

“Even when I watched the video from family members I was getting emotional. I desperately wanted to win. Not because of me, I just wanted to win for the family,” Son said.

“I am a person who likes a challenge and I am a player who always wants to do what no one else has done. I always think that way in life.

“I’m so proud to have achieved something as captain of a team what no one has managed to do in 17 years.

“Very, very happy. The luckiest guy in the world, the happiest guy in the world.”