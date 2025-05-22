Son Heung-min says he can finally be called a ‘legend’ after Europa League win

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min admitted he can now be called a “legend” after he achieved his dream of lifting silverware at the club following Europa League success.

Brennan Johnson’s messy 42nd-minute finished proved enough to help Spurs down Premier League rivals Manchester United by a 1-0 score in San Mames.

It earned Tottenham a first trophy in 17 years and ended Son’s own wait for cup glory after painful defeats in the final of the Champions League and Carabao Cup during his 10 seasons in north London.

The South Korean has previously insisted he cannot be listed amongst the club’s greatest players due to his lack of silverware, but Son told TNT Sports: “Let’s say I’m a legend. Why not?

“Only today! 17 years nobody has done it, so today let’s say with amazing players probably a legend of the club.

“This is what I’ve always dreamed for. Today is the day it happened. I am the happiest man in the world.”

Spurs are currently 17th in the Premier League but have secured Champions League qualification with this victory.

“When you look at the whole season there will always be some situation you have a tough time but we as players always stuck together,” Son explained.

“I felt the pressure. I wanted it so badly. The last seven days I was dreaming about this game every night. It finally happened and I can sleep easy now!

“We can celebrate today so let’s just make it one we will never forget and maybe I will miss the flight tomorrow!”