Johann van Graan wants Bath to ‘enjoy the moment’ in Challenge Cup final

Johann van Graan wants Bath to “enjoy the moment” when they continue their quest for a possible trophy treble in Friday’s EPCR Challenge Cup final against Lyon.

Bath will arrive at the Principality Stadium with this season’s Premiership Rugby Cup already secured, while they are Gallagher Premiership leaders by 15 points and booked a home play-off in April.

The twin prizes of European success and domestic title glory are tantalisingly close, with Bath firm favourites against opponents currently 11th in the French Top 14.

It will be Bath’s fifth Challenge Cup final appearance. Victory over Worcester at Kingsholm 17 years ago was their last major piece of silverware.

Head of rugby Van Graan has transformed standards – and expectation levels – since arriving at the club from Munster in 2022, and he said: “This is a special moment for the club.

“It is the first European final that we as a group have played in. It’s exciting, and we have got to enjoy the moment, as that is what finals are about.

“It’s one-off, we are playing against a good side. Keep it simple, stick to your process, keep doing the things that got you into the final.

“We want to get better. If you think about it, we’ve improved in every single area, so we are not about to stop now.

“We will keep trying, keep finding a better way. One of our sayings is our process needs to lead to performance. If it doesn’t lead to performance, then let’s find a better way to do it.

“You have got to back yourself that we will become better as a group. You go through experiences together, so this is another experience for us.”

Van Graan has made four changes from the side that beat Premiership opponents Leicester 43-15 last time out.

Tom de Glanville returns at full-back, with centre Max Ojomoh taking over from an injured Cameron Redpath, and there are also starts for England tighthead prop Will Stuart and number eight Miles Reid.

The game, meanwhile, will be refereed by Hollie Davidson, who becomes the first female official to take charge of a European Professional Club Rugby final.

It is the latest high-profile appointment for Davidson, who was part of on-pitch officiating teams in the 2024 and 2025 men’s Six Nations and 2024 Rugby Championship.

Lyon have shown impressive Challenge Cup form this season, beating the likes of Racing 92, South African heavyweights the Sharks and Ospreys in their bid to regain a trophy they won three years ago.

Van Graan added: “They have a good maul – specifically their five-man maul – a good scrum, and they’ve got some fantastic broken-field runners.

“As a group, we needed to get to know them a bit more, but it has been 90 per cent focused on ourselves and what do we need to do and how do we improve.”