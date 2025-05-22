It’s cool – Brad Pitt impresses grid stars with skills in racing blockbuster F1

Brad Pitt’s role in the Formula One movie has been hailed as “impressive” as the drivers reacted positively to the upcoming blockbuster.

The grid’s stars were given an exclusive screening of the action movie, titled F1, on Wednesday at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco ahead of this weekend’s grand prix.

It will see Pitt play the fictional veteran driver Sonny Hayes, who is returning to the sport after a long absence.

The Apple Original film, which is being co-produced by seven-time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, will launch internationally on June 25.

British driver Oliver Bearman commented on Pitt’s driving, saying: “Honestly he did an impressive job. He was pushing the car, that’s for sure.

“I know he was training in the background and I know the guy whose team he was training with and he said he was taking some risks and doing a good job. He did his homework, so it’s cool.”

F1 bosses hope the film, directed by Joseph Kosinski and co-produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, will help take the sport to new audiences in an even bigger way than Netflix’s docu-series ‘Drive to Survive’ has achieved.

“I think the goal of the movie is going to be achieved,” Bearman added.

“It is going to be a huge hit and it is going to make people want to watch F1, which is really the goal of it. The onboard shots and the work that they did was incredible.”

Williams driver Carlos Sainz agreed that the movie will capture a new audience but admitted there are parts the hardcore fans will realise would not happen.

“I truly believe that it will attract a lot of new audience and it will do very well for the people that don’t know anything about F1,” Sainz said.

“For the hardcore fan, for journalists and us we will see things which are a bit too American or Hollywood. But honestly I enjoyed the whole film.

“The footage is insane. That is for me the best part of all of it.”

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen did not attend the screening, opting to spend “private time” with his family including newborn daughter Lily.