I don’t know – Alejandro Garnacho non-committal over Man Utd future

Alejandro Garnacho was non-committal over his Manchester United future after expressing annoyance at being named on the bench for the Europa League final loss to Tottenham.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Red Devils this season, with Napoli and Chelsea expressing interest in signing the Argentina international during the winter transfer window.

That speculation will only intensity after Garnacho – like his brother Roberto on Instagram – expressed frustration at starting Wednesday’s 1-0 final loss to Spurs as a substitute.

Alejandro Garnacho sits dejected on the pitch following Manchester United’s Europa League final defeat (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The academy graduate had started every knockout match in the run to the final and eventually replaced Mason Mount in the 71st minute at San Mames.

“Obviously it’s hard for everyone,” Garnacho told reporters. “Our season was s***. We didn’t beat anyone in the league.

“We lacked a lot of things. When you don’t score goals, you always need more. Until we reached the final, I played every round. And I played 20 minutes today… I don’t know.

“I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens next.”