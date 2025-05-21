Wednesday’s briefing: De Bruyne farewell as Man Utd and Spurs prepare for final

Kevin De Bruyne waved goodbye to Manchester City supporters on an emotional evening at the Etihad Stadium.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou hit back at his critics ahead of the all-English Europa League final with Manchester United, while rival head coach Ruben Amorim was in more relaxed mood.

Elsewhere, relegated Leicester were charged by the Premier League for alleged financial breaches.

De Bruyne departs the Etihad

A tearful Kevin De Bruyne said he hoped to be remembered “with joy” as he bade farewell to Manchester City fans.

The Belgium midfielder made his 142nd and final home appearance for the club in Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth, coming within inches of capping it with a goal when he hit the crossbar, before an emotional on-field presentation after the match.

City boss Pep Guardiola could also be seen crying as tributes to De Bruyne from former team-mates and club greats, including Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and Mike Summerbee, played on the big screen.

“I wanted to play with creativity, I wanted to play with passion,” said De Bruyne, who won multiple trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League, with City. “I wanted to enjoy football and I hope, I think, everybody enjoyed it.”

Postecoglou: I’m not a clown

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou during his press conference in Bilbao (Alex Pantling/UEFA Handout/PA)

Ange Postecoglou angrily refuted the suggestion he will be regarded as a “clown” should Tottenham fail to defeat Manchester United in Bilbao.

With Spurs languishing 17th in the Premier League table as they bid to end a 17-year wait for a trophy, there is ongoing speculation about the Australian’s future in north London.

Referencing a media story which said he was “teetering between hero and clown” depending on the result against United, Postecoglou told the journalist who wrote the article: “Irrespective of tomorrow, I’m not a clown and never will be.

“You really disappointed me that you used such terminology to describe a person that for 26 years, without any favours from anyone, has worked his way to a position where he is leading out a club in a European final.”

Relaxed Ruben

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is relieved not to be under the same scrutiny as his Tottenham counterpart.

Yet the Portuguese, whose press conference was more relaxed than Postecoglou’s, also acknowledged he will not be backed forever.

Attempting to explain the comparative lack of pressure, Amorim said: “I don’t know. I know that in this kind of club, also in Tottenham but especially Manchester United, it’s strange because you have some coaches here that lose some games and are sacked. It’s hard to explain.

“But we will reach a moment that we have to win no matter what.”

Relegated Foxes face financial charge

Leicester have been charged by the Premier League for alleged financial breaches in the 2023-24 campaign.

The case, which will be heard by an independent commission, relates to the club allegedly breaking profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) when they were in the Championship last season.

If found guilty, the Foxes, who will play in the second tier again next term following relegation, could be handed a points deduction.

Earlier this season, the midlands club won an appeal which prevented the Premier League from charging them for breaching PSR rules in 2022-23.

What’s on today?

Manchester United meet fellow Premier League strugglers Tottenham in the Europa League final at San Mames Stadium.

Both sides are seeking to salvage miserable seasons, with United sitting 16th in the top flight – a point and a place above Spurs.

In addition to silverware, the victors will also claim Champions League qualification.