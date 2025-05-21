Tottenham defenders shine in Europa League final – Ratings

TOTTENHAM

Guglielmo Vicario (out of 10): A couple of shaky moments for the Spurs goalkeeper but pushed away Luke Shaw’s header in stoppage time to help make history. 7.

Pedro Porro: Unlucky not to grab an assist with a number of excellent deliveries and stuck to his defensive duties diligently. 8.

Cristian Romero: A colossal display by Tottenham’s stand-in captain with numerous blocks and he kept a cool head during his running battle with Harry Maguire to add the Europa League to his World Cup and Copa America titles. 9.

Micky van de Ven: Produced a miraculous flying clearance on the line to deny Rasmus Hojlund in the 68th minute and was rock-solid alongside Romero. 9.

Destiny Udogie: Struggled initially against Amad Diallo before he started to get the better of the Manchester United attacker and finished the game with two crucial lengthy runs to relieve pressure for his team. 8.

Pape Sarr: Given the nod in midfield and repaid the faith of his manager with a brilliant energetic display alongside a crucial assist. 8.

Yves Bissouma: Provided much-needed composure in midfield and showed great desire late on when Spurs were under pressure. 8.

Rodrigo Bentancur: Another to empty the tank and calm down team-mates when the final took a frantic nature. 7.

Brennan Johnson: Started strongly against Shaw and like on so many occasions this season, he was in the right place at the right time to break the deadlock – even if it was the faintest of touches. 8.

Dominic Solanke: Struggled against Maguire before he started to win fouls when his team-mates needed respite. 7.

Richarlison: The Brazilian forward produced a battling display and worked incredibly hard to help out Destiny Udogie before he limped off in the 67th minute. 6.

Substitutes

Son Heung-min (on for Richarlison, 67): Some signs of rustiness, but finally has his hands on a trophy. 6.

Kevin Danso (on for Johnson, 78): One crucial clearance late on justified his decision to be sent on by Postecoglou. 6.

Archie Gray (on for Sarr, 90): N/A

Djed Spence (on for Udogie, 90): N/A

MANCHESTER UNITED

Andre Onana: Slow to react for Johnson’s goal and it proved the key moment of a tense affair. 5.

Leny Yoro: An incredibly mature display from the young centre-back who had been a doubt for the final, but he ended up on the losing side. 8.

Harry Maguire: England defender had the measure of Solanke early on before he was sent up front, but could not get the better of his in-game nemesis Romero. 6.

Luke Shaw: After some difficult opening moments, the England international started to grow into the game but was slow to react for Johnson’s opener. 6.

Noussair Mazraoui: Solid display by the United right wing-back who was unlucky not to get an assist as Bruno Fernandes put his 72nd minute cross wide. 7.

Casemiro: Worked hard but could not make his experience count and sent a late effort wide. 6.

Bruno Fernandes: United’s captain struggled to make his mark and headed wide from one of the few chances in the match with 18 minutes left. 5.

Patrick Dorgu: The 20-year-old displayed plenty of nerves and crucially switched off to allow Johnson to run off him. 5.

Amad Diallo: United’s most threatening player with a number of decent shots, but tired late on. 7.

Mason Mount: One of the better players for his team, but withdrawn with 19 minutes left. 6.

Rasmus Hojlund: Another frustrating night for United’s big-money striker and he saw his best chance cleared off the line. 5.

Substitutes

Joshua Zirkzee (on for Hojlund, 71): Struggled to get the better of Romero and Van de Ven. 5.

Alejandro Garnacho (on for Mount, 71): The Argentinian saw plenty of the ball but could not make it count. 5.

Kobbie Mainoo (on for Dorgu, 90): N/A.