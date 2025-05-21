England’s Jofra Archer out of West Indies ODI series after another injury blow

England bowler Jofra Archer has been hit by yet another injury setback that could delay plans for a Test comeback against India.

The 30-year-old hurt his right thumb while fielding for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League and initial hopes of a quick recovery have receded.

Instead, he is believed to be facing up to a month on the sidelines and has been withdrawn from the forthcoming one-day series against the West Indies.

That timeline also puts his expected red-ball return in doubt.

Archer’s return to action has been carefully managed and he was pencilled in to play for England Lions against India next month with a view to making his long-awaited Test return during the subsequent five-match series.

Archer played the last of his 13 Tests in February 2021 and has since endured multiple injuries to his elbow and back.

England will now need to revisit their plans when he is fit for action again and assess if a Test outing before the end of this summer is viable.

Despite his long absence from the longer format, he is still seen as a potentially match-winning option in this winter’s Ashes.

Jofra Archer injured his thumb in IPL action (Bikas Das)

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: “England men’s and Sussex pace bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the Metro Bank ODI series against the West Indies due to a right thumb injury.

“He will be reassessed by the England medical team over the next fortnight to determine when he may return to action.”

Lancashire’s left-arm seamer Luke Wood, who was already in the T20 squad, has been named as Archer’s replacement for the three-match ODI series.