Brennan Johnson feels Tottenham’s Europa League win has silenced their critics

Tottenham’s match-winner Brennan Johnson feels their Europa League final victory over Manchester United has silenced their critics.

The winger was credited with the goal which ended a 17-year trophy drought and sent misfiring United into a tailspin as under-fire manager Ange Postecoglou oversaw a 1-0 victory.

“I’m so happy right now. This season hasn’t been good at all but not one of us players care about that now,” he told TNT Sports.

“This club hasn’t won a trophy for 17 years, it means so much. All the fans get battered, we get battered for not winning anything so we had to get the first one in a while today.

“Ever since I came here it’s been ‘Tottenham are a good team but they can’t get it done’. But we got it done.

“Tottenham Hotspur finishing 17th in the Premier League is not good enough but we’ve had an unbelievable Europa run. I thought our fans had the edge on the United fans.”

Despite the victory Postecoglou’s future at the club remains in the balance after a poor domestic season.

And Johnson stopped short of calling for him to be retained when asked if he deserved to stay to lead them into the Champions League.

“He’s done his job. He said he wins in his second year and he has,” he added.

“If ever there is time for a mic drop it is now – I’m looking forward to his interview.

“He has a really good way of getting everyone up for it in the Europa League and today it shows.”