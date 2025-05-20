We couldn’t get more out of that – Novak Djokovic explains Andy Murray break-up

Novak Djokovic says he and Andy Murray felt they “couldn’t get more” out of their short-lived partnership.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion parted ways with former opponent Murray last week following six months working together.

Djokovic, who is in no rush to appoint a new coach, has entered the Geneva Open as a wildcard as he builds towards the French Open, which begins on Sunday.

“We felt like we couldn’t get more out of that partnership on the court, and that’s all there is to it,” the Serbian said of his spell working with Murray, according to BBC Sport.

“My respect towards Andy remains the same, even more actually, I got to know him as a person.

“I think he has a brilliant tennis IQ, he has a very rare mind of a champion that obviously has achieved what he has achieved, and he sees the game incredibly well.”

World number six Djokovic is set for a second-round meeting with Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics – who sits 134th in the ATP rankings – on Wednesday in the clay-court tournament in Switzerland.

“At the moment, I’m not in need of a coach,” added the 37-year-old, who is yet to win a match on clay this year.