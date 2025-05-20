USTA announces Arthur Ashe Stadium overhaul

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has announced an 800-million dollar (£598.9 million) transformation of the US Open site, marking the largest infrastructure investment in its history.

The centrepiece of the project was a major renovation of Arthur Ashe Stadium alongside plans for a state-of-the-art player performance centre, to be named in honour of US tennis legend Billie Jean King.

The upgrades, due to be complete by 2027, are expected to take place in three stages to avoid interrupting the 2025-26 US Opens.

Arthur Ashe Stadium upgrades include a new “grand entrance”, 2,000 new seats and luxury-level suites as well as renovations to the concourse, retail and dining areas.

The 250-million dollar (£187 million) two-storey player performance centre will be entirely self-funded by the USTA.

Brian Vahaly, chairman and president of USTA, speaks at a news conference (AP/Stefan Jeremiah)

The new facility is set to include indoor and outdoor fitness areas, expansive locker rooms and lounges promising a “spa-like experience” as well as indoor dining and a new, dedicated cafe.

USTA chief executive and executive director Lew Sherr said the upgrades would improve the experience for athletes and fans alike.

He said: “This project enables us to maintain the greatest stage in tennis—Arthur Ashe Stadium—which was constructed more than 25 years ago, and modernise it in a way that will set it up for the next 25 years.

“It also provides us the opportunity to give the players that compete in that stadium an unparalleled space that will enable them to perform at their best and enjoy a higher level of luxury and comfort while they are off the court.”

Sherr added: “The US Open helps us to deliver on our mission—growing tennis to build healthier people and communities everywhere—by showcasing our sport on the global stage, and this reimagination will bring this presentation to an entirely new level.”