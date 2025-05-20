This is what I was born to do – Oliver Bearman ‘living the dream’ in Formula One

British driver Oliver Bearman says he is “living the dream” in Formula One as the youngster widely tipped as a future Ferrari star gears up for the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix.

Bearman, 20, was thrust into the F1 spotlight in March 2024 when he was parachuted into Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after the Spaniard was struck by appendicitis.

The London-born Ferrari academy driver took to it like a duck to water, finishing seventh on debut – one which Lewis Hamilton called “incredible” – and was also called into action twice more last season when deputising for Kevin Magnussen at Haas.

His performances were enough to earn him a permanent seat with the American team for this season and a chance to fulfil his childhood ambitions.

Bearman is enjoying his first full season in F1 (David Davies/PA)

“Of course I am living the dream and this is what I was born to do,” Bearman told the PA news agency.

“I am really happy to be here and if I can pass on some of that happiness and motivation to the team members then I am doing my job well.”

Bearman admits his maiden full F1 season is still throwing up ‘pinch-me moments’, as he competes with drivers he grew up watching such as seven-time world champion Hamilton and the evergreen 43-year-old Fernando Alonso.

“In the heat of the moment you do not think about who is in the car, you just think about trying to overtake that car,” Bearman added.

“But it is special looking back that I have been following these guys my entire life and now I am sharing the track with them, it’s a really nice feeling.”

Bearman, who has six points from the first seven races, admits he has found it difficult to consistently unlock the performance of his Haas.

Former world champion Jacques Villeneuve applauded the British star’s “aggressive” driving style earlier in the season – a style Bearman believes is well suited to F1.

“I’ll take that. The F1 car seems to naturally play to my strengths I guess. I always feel comfortable in the car and agree with it at the moment,” he said.

“It is just a natural feeling, this is how I have always extracted performance from the car. F1 seems to be a little more natural and second nature for me.”

Bearman remains part of the Ferrari family and Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu has spoken previously of how it would be a sign of recognition for the team if the Scuderia decide to give the 20-year-old a seat in the future.

But Bearman says his full focus is on delivering for Haas.

“It is not something that I think about honestly,” he added.

“I have always had that attachment to Ferrari and that is just natural coming through the academy. But I just try to focus on the job at hand and at the moment my career is lying with Haas.

Bearman remains part of the Ferrari family (David Davies/PA)

“Whatever comes as a result of that comes as a result of that.”

This weekend sees the F1 circus roll into Monte Carlo for the sport’s most prestigious event and one that Monaco-resident Bearman is relishing.

“I am so excited for that. It’s going to be insane and it will be nice to sleep in my own bed,” Bearman said.

“It will be a special weekend. F2 on the streets of Monaco was special enough, so F1 is going to be incredible.”