Serbia considering hosting September’s game with England in 8,136-seater stadium

Serbia are surprisingly considering hosting September’s World Cup qualifier against England in a small stadium in Leskovac rather than the country’s largest ground in Belgrade, the PA news agency understands.

The side sat 31st in FIFA’s world rankings are the Euro 2024 runners-up’s hardest-looking opponents in Group K, which Thomas Tuchel’s men began with wins against Albania and Latvia.

England were preparing for a tough trip to Belgrade on September 9, but the Football Association of Serbia appears set to host the fixture away from Red Star’s hostile 53,000-capacity Rajko Mitic Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel’s England visit Serbia in September (Mike Egerton/PA)

Instead, the 8,136-seater Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac – around 170 miles south of the capital – is understood to have been lined up for the game.

The ground, built in 2023, has held some Serbia fixtures and will host next month’s qualifier against Andorra.

But the development is understood to have surprised some at the Football Association given the Rajko Mitic Stadium had hosted big Nations League matches against Spain and Austria in the last year.

Football Association of Serbia and UEFA have been contacted for comment.