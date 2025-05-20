Immanuel Feyi-Waboso eyes comeback after being named in England training squad

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will make his first appearance in an England squad since November as he closes in on his comeback from a dislocated shoulder.

Feyi-Waboso has been included in a 33-man training squad for a two-day camp at England’s Surrey base as preparations begin for the summer tour to Argentina and the United States.

The 22-year-old Exeter wing has yet to play in 2025 after undergoing surgery to repair an injury sustained on club duty in December, but could feature in the Chiefs’ final match of the season against Sale on May 31.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has yet to play in 2025 after undergoing surgery to repair an injury (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

A strike rate of five tries in eight caps, including three on last summer’s tour to Japan and New Zealand, propelled Feyi-Waboso into British and Irish Lions reckoning only for his dislocated shoulder to rob him of the chance to press his claim in the Six Nations.

His situation was complicated when his operation was delayed while England and Exeter discussed his treatment options and because of a tooth infection.

Steve Borthwick’s squad does not include players selected for the British and Irish Lions’ tour of Australia or those from Northampton and Bath, who are involved in this weekend’s European finals.

Powerful Sale centre Rekeiti Ma’asi-White features in a senior England squad for the first time as he continues to enjoy a breakthrough season.

The 22-year-old, son of former Tonga international Viliami Ma’asi, is seen as a candidate to provide the ball-carrying muscle that England have lacked in midfield since the Test retirement of Manu Tuilagi last year.

Veterans George Ford and Jamie George are present in the group after being overlooked for the Lions tour by Andy Farrell.

Borthwick’s immediate goal is to prepare an England XV to take on a France XV at Allianz Stadium on June 21.