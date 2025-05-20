He will be missed – Pep Guardiola leads tributes to Kevin De Bruyne

Pep Guardiola called it a sad day as Kevin De Bruyne made his final Manchester City home appearance in a 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

De Bruyne came within a whisker of marking the occasion with a goal as he inexplicably struck the crossbar with the goal gaping midway through the first half, but City were already ahead at that point thanks to a wonder-strike from Omar Marmoush.

Bernardo Silva doubled the lead before the break, with both sides then reduced to 10 as Mateo Kovacic was sent off for pulling back Evanilson six minutes before Lewis Cook followed for a poor challenge on Nico Gonzalez – who then got City’s third before a late consolation from Daniel Jebbison.

After the match there was an emotional ceremony to bid farewell to De Bruyne, with Guardiola among those in tears.

“The important thing is the emotions for him and his family and our fans,” Guardiola said. “Everybody saw how much the people from Manchester City are connected with him and his family and how much love [they have].

“Titles are nice and everything that he has achieved, but when you leave after 10 years with this much respect and gratitude, there is nothing else better than that.

“The club will take the decision, I am part of that, but it is a sad day and he will be missed, there is no doubt about that.”

City have cooled their interest in Florian Wirtz as they seek a long-term successor for De Bruyne, but Guardiola admitted it will be no easy task to fill his boots.

Kevin De Bruyne is embraced by Bernardo Silva after his farewell game at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Like with Sergio (Aguero), players like that are unique and he scored the most important goal in the history…

“Ten years is a lot of games, a lot of titles and a lot of moments, today summarised how much love was there, that is so nice, really nice.”

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola described Marmoush’s strike as “one of the best of the season” but felt key moments in the game went against his side – not least the decision to send off Cook.

“In these kinds of stadiums, against this kind of opposition, you need the key moments to go to your side,” Iraola said.

“Evanilson hit the post which could have made it 1-1, and then also the second red card when we were in a good situation with time to play against 10 players, instead straight away it is 10 against 10 and everything goes even.

Andoni Iraola gestures with his arms spread wide during Bournemouth’s loss to Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I think our red card, you have to understand it. Lewis arrived, it was not a 50-50 ball, he arrives first and then tries to pull out, and this pulling out probably makes it look worse because he raises his foot and the contact is higher.

“If you go maybe more strong it will be more dangerous for Nico, harder, but maybe not a red card. You have to understand the game.

“Lewis wins the ball clear, it is a clear tackle and then he tries to pull out so I don’t think it should be a red, but I understand also why he takes that decision.”