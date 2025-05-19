Wyndham Clark apologises for throwing driver at US PGA Championship

Wyndham Clark has issued an apology for his temper tantrum that marred Sunday’s final round of the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Clark, the 2023 US Open champion, turned and launched his driver into an advertising hoarding after finding a bunker from his tee shot on the 16th hole.

In a statement on X, Clark wrote: “I would like to sincerely apologise for my behaviour yesterday on Hole 16.

“As professionals, we are expected to remain professional even when frustrated and I unfortunately let my emotions get the best of me.

“My actions were uncalled for and completely inappropriate, making it clear that I have things I need to work on.

“I hold myself to a high standard, trying to always play for something bigger than myself, and yesterday I fell short of those standards.

Wyndham Clark has apologised for his outburst at the PGA Championship (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

“For that I am truly sorry. I promise to better the way I handle my frustrations on the course going forward, and hope you can all forgive me in due time.”

Clark had made a poor start to his round and had just fallen further back after scoring a bogey on the par-five 15th.

He went on to finish in joint 50th place, wrapping up another frustrating performance in a major championship. Clark has not finished in the top 30 since his triumph at the Los Angeles Country Club.