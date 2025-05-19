Vitor Pereira says reported Man Utd target Matheus Cunha is happy at Wolves

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira insists Matheus Cunha remains committed to the team amid speculation of a transfer to Manchester United.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Molineux with the Red Devils reportedly admirers of the Brazilian forward.

Wolves were in the battle for Premier League survival up until a month ago and Cunha has been a vital part of Pereira’s side, chipping in with 15 goals and six assists to help steer them clear of the relegation zone.

Reports on Monday suggested Cunha was close to agreeing a move to Old Trafford, yet Pereira said he has no further information and that his player is happy for the meantime at Wolves.

He said: “I have the same information as you. I don’t know. I just know he’s my player.

“He’s committed with the team, he’s working with happiness and we will see what happens. You must ask him. He is happy. I feel he is happy.”

Wolves’ next game is against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace on Tuesday, aiming to end a run of two consecutive defeats.

Palace will be on a high after Eberechi Eze’s first-half goal against Manchester City at Wembley earned the Eagles their first major trophy.

Pereira congratulated Oliver Glasner’s side and said their achievement was “good for football”.

He added: “I want to congratulate them because it’s a huge achievement and is good for football when the small beats the big club.

“This is competition, they are a very consistent team, good players, good manager and we’ll face a strong team but looking for our game, our play, this is the way we prepared for the game.

“We will try to improve from the last game.”

Pereira’s work in turning Wolves’ season around has not gone unnoticed after he won the Premier League Manager of the Month award for April, while he is one of five bosses nominated for the Manager of the Season gong.

Wolves were five points from safety when he took over and are now up to 14th in the table having secured their top-flight status a few weeks ago.

Pereira said: “Our title this season was to transform our situation into a better situation. To come in four games before the end of the season and we stay in the Premier League, but it cannot be the same next season.

“We need to be consistent from the beginning, to dream with other things. I need a break. I started in Saudi Arabia, it was not easy, tough work, and now it’s not time to rest because we need to do a lot of work in the holidays.”