Pep Guardiola not promising Kevin De Bruyne will start final Man City home match

Pep Guardiola has offered no guarantee that Kevin De Bruyne will start his final home game for Manchester City.

De Bruyne, who is leaving the club when his contract expires this summer, is set to play at the Etihad Stadium for one last time in a City shirt against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Yet with City still to secure Champions League qualification, manager Guardiola will not be guided by sentiment in his selection for the Premier League clash.

Guardiola said: “What Kevin wants is that we win the game to qualify for the Champions League next season. That is what Kevin wants. It cannot be otherwise.

“I’m going to decide the best so that we can have the best chance to win the game against Bournemouth.”

Victory in what is a game in hand over their rivals would lift City into third in the Premier League heading into their fixture game of the season at Fulham next Sunday.

Defeat would leave them sixth and with just one point separating the teams from third to seventh in a tight battle for top-five places.

City have qualified for the Champions League every season since the 2011-12 campaign.

“Of course it’s important,” Guardiola said. “We have been in for the last 14 or 15 years and it is where we want to be – but if we are not there it is because we don’t deserve it, and we will play the Europa League.

“But I’m thinking we’re going to qualify. I control my mind and I think that.

“The first step is to finish in third position in the Premier League and that is the main target.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is feeling optimistic his side can secure Champions League football again (Nick Potts/PA)

Guardiola needs to lift his side from the disappointment of their defeat by Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

He said: “We played a really good final but not enough to win it and now we have the last two games.

“We need four points to be in the Champions League next year and this is enough (motivation). Everyone has to be aware of that.”

Guardiola says he has not watched Saturday’s game back.

Manchester City are looking to bounce back from their FA Cup final defeat (Nick Potts/PA)

He said: “I didn’t see the game. My focus is Bournemouth. Maybe tonight I will review certain images but last night and this morning I was focused on Bournemouth.”

Guardiola insists he has not designated a penalty-taker despite Omar Marmoush missing from the spot at Wembley after top-scorer Erling Haaland surprisingly passed up the opportunity.

He said: “I didn’t talk with them. We train this afternoon. It’s so clear – the taker has to score a goal.”