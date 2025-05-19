Champions Surrey complete comprehensive win over Yorkshire

Surrey completed a commanding Rothesay County Championship victory by an innings and 28 runs after dismissing Yorkshire for 229 at the Kia Oval.

Yorkshire had resumed on 185 for six, still trailing by 72 runs, with captain Jonny Bairstow having made a half-century.

However, after Surrey all-rounder Ryan Patel had bowled Bairstow for 77 to claim his first wicket of the season, the champions soon closed out the match.

Surrey secured a second victory of the campaign ahead of lunch when Jordan Thompson holed out for 16 off Jordan Clark, who finished with four for 45 while Tom Lawes returned three for 47.

Yorkshire slipped to a third defeat from their six Championship matches so far, sitting second bottom of the table above Worcestershire.