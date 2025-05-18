Will Still relinquishes Lens head coach role due to personal reasons

Will Still announced he is standing down as Lens head coach after leading the club to an eighth-placed finish in Ligue 1.

Belgian-born to English parents, 32-year-old Still signed a three-year deal with Lens in June 2024 but admitted he was resigning now to be closer to girlfriend Emma Saunders, a broadcaster with Sky Sports.

Saunders revealed in March she was recovering from a brain infection known as encephalitis and was treated for thyroid cancer at the start of the season.

Speaking after Lens’ season-ending 4-0 win over Monaco, Still told a press conference: “I will not be the coach of RC Lens next season.

“The main reason pushing me to make this decision is the fact that I need to return home. Everyone is well aware of what has happened in my life. That’s why.”