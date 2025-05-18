Mikel Arteta ready to give his life to deliver silverware for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta said he is ready to give his life to deliver a trophy for Arsenal after he apologised to the club’s fans for ending the season empty handed.

Declan Rice’s second-half strike fired Arsenal to a 1-0 win over Newcastle and confirmed their place in the Champions League.

However, the Gunners failed to launch a serious title challenge to Liverpool this season, and they are set to finish runners-up in the Premier League for a third consecutive campaign.

They were also eliminated in the semi-finals of both the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

Addressing the Emirates crowd at the final whistle, an emotional Arteta, whose FA Cup triumph in 2020 remains the sole silverware of his tenure, said: “We had a dream, and it was to be here now, or in a week’s time, and bringing the big trophies to you guys but we couldn’t do it for many circumstances.

“We need to make sure chasing a dream doesn’t get blurry, and make sure we chase the dream with enthusiasm and positivity next season.

“We have started to create our own history here in the stadium. There is much more to come but it won’t be easy. We have to do it together. This group of players have the hunger, quality, and talent and we are going to make it happen.”

Commenting on his on-pitch address, Arteta said: “It was emotional because of the way I feel. We have to value what we are doing. If were are not able to see that, it is a really dangerous thing.

Declan Rice hit the only goal of the game (Adam Davy/PA)

“I know they (the fans) don’t want us there, where we are now, knocking on the door every year, but it is about making sure we see clarity.

“I know what we have been through for the past nine-and-a-half months and the history of this Premier League, and there are teams who have not been in even 70 per cent of the situation that we have been in, and they have completely collapsed and we have not. And I really value that.

“What I can promise is that I will do my very best (to win a trophy) and I will give my life, and get every drop of everybody here to squeeze it and get the best (out of them).”

Newcastle dominated the opening half, but they failed to take any of their chances. Alexander Isak, who has scored 29 times this season and has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal, was a notable absentee with a groin injury and Eddie Howe said he was uncertain if his star striker will be available to face Everton in their pivotal final game.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe feels his side are in a “strong position” in the race for Champions League football (Adam Davy/PA)

“He only felt pain after training,” said Howe. “He want for a scan this morning, more as a precaution, but it became obvious he would be fit to play. A lot will depend on how he reacts in the next couple of days.”

Newcastle will start the final day level on points with Chelsea and Aston Villa, albeit with a superior goal difference.

Howe added: “We are in a strong position. It is in our hands and that is a positive. The prize is so big and everyone is fighting for it. We have worked hard to get the job done and now it is going to go to the end, and who knows what twists and turns there will be. We just need one more big effort.”