Chelsea beat Manchester United in FA Cup final to seal domestic treble

Sandy Baltimore’s brace inspired Chelsea to a 3-0 FA Cup final triumph over Manchester United and sealed an unbeaten domestic treble for Sonia Bompastor’s serial winners in front of a sell-out crowd at Wembley.

Bompastor had already led the Blues to league cup glory and a sixth successive Women’s Super League title in her first season in charge at Chelsea, who became the first side to go through a 22-match WSL campaign without a loss.

Baltimore opened the scoring with a penalty on the stroke of half-time then provided the assist for Catarina Macario to make it 2-0 when she nodded home with six minutes remaining in the second half.

France international Baltimore denied holders United any chance of a comeback when she lashed home at the start of 10 minutes added time to cap off the triumph.

England boss Sarina Wiegman was watching on at Wembley, where Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, who four days ago announced he had purchased a minority stake in Chelsea’s women’s side, took in the win alongside wife and 23-time tennis grand slam singles winner Serena Williams.

The contest got off to a cagey start, United with the slight advantage after winning a few set-pieces and forcing Hannah Hampton – battling Mary Earps to be England’s first-choice keeper at July’s Euros – to palm away Grace Clinton’s corner.

Aggie Beever-Jones, who has enjoyed a splendid season with the WSL champions, was able to beat Millie Turner’s challenge, but it did take the sting out of her effort, which was comfortably saved by Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

Sandy Baltimore (left) struck twice for Chelsea (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Chelsea then dealt with a cross at the other end of the pitch, but it was only cleared as far as the unmarked Dominique Janssen, who missed a big chance to hand United the lead when she fired just over the crossbar.

Mayra Ramirez made easy work of the United defence, skipping freely around a collection of red shirts and forcing Tullis-Joyce to react quickly before Lucy Bronze could take advantage and prod home.

The American keeper denied Beever-Jones again, this time diving to stop an effort that curled dangerously close to her right post.

But the Blues soon took the lead after Erin Cuthbert was brought down by Celin Bizet, who caught the Scotland international with a boot to the midriff.

Baltimore picked out the bottom left with her spot-kick, and Tullis-Joyce dove the wrong way.

United substitute Ella Toone, who came on for Turner after the restart, got herself involved quickly, stinging Hampton’s palms.

Bompastor made her first change shortly after the hour, replacing Ramirez with Macario, and United narrowly escaped conceding a second when Gabby George nearly turned a cross into her own net.

VAR silenced United’s protests for a penalty, arguing Hampton had unjustly impeded Elisabeth Terland, before Beever-Jones missed a golden chance to double the Blues’ advantage, skying an effort after she was teed up by Macario’s backheel.

United States international Macario then added her own name to the scoresheet, rising highest amongst a sea of red shirts to meet Baltimore’s free-kick and powering her header past Tullis-Joyce.

But the Blues were not finished scoring, and Baltimore bagged her brace, lashing home moments after 10 minutes of added time were announced.