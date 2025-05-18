Carlos Alcaraz sweeps aside Jannik Sinner to silence crowd and win Italian Open

Carlos Alcaraz produced a stunning display as he swept aside Jannik Sinner 7-6 (5) 6-1 to silence the home crowd and win the Italian Open.

Sinner was returning to action this week for the first time since the Australian Open following a three-month doping ban and had looked in solid form, dropping just one set on the way to the final.

Hopes of a second home victory of the weekend on Campo Centrale following Jasmine Paolini’s success in the WTA event fell flat as world number three Alcaraz edged a tense first set before then pulling clear to close out an impressive victory.

The first set had been a tight affair, with few break chances until the 12th game when Alcaraz – who had beaten both Jack Draper and Lorenzo Musetti in his run to Sunday’s final – saved two set points against his serve to force the tie-break.

Alcaraz, though, soon gained momentum with an early mini-break and double hold to lead 3-0. While Sinner recovered to within a point at 4-5 and then stopped another set-point, Alcaraz eventually forced home a third break with a deft volley.

The Spanish world number three continued his momentum by breaking Sinner’s first service game and then again to take control of the second set at 4-0, leaving the partisan home crowd at Foro Italico in stunned silence.

Another hold put Alcaraz on the brink and although Sinner finally got a game on the board, holding to love, it was only a matter of time as another volley winner from the world number three capped an impressive display.

It was Alcaraz’s second clay title of the year after his success in Monte Carlo, and a seventh ATP Masters 1000 title, while also ending Sinner’s 26-match winning streak.

“I am just really happy to get my first Rome (title). Hopefully it’s not going to be the last one,” said Alcaraz, who was beaten by Holger Rune in the Barcelona final.

“I am proud of myself, with the way I approached the match mentally. Tactically, I think I played pretty well from the first point until the last one.

“I didn’t do a rollercoaster. I maintained my good level throughout the whole match, so I am really proud about everything I did today.”

Jannik Sinner (back) was making his return to action after a three-month doping ban (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Alcaraz also felt world number one Sinner showed great character to make such an impact on his return.

“The first thing I want to say is that I am just really happy to see Jannik back at this amazing level,” Alcaraz said.

“I am sure it wasn’t easy for him coming back after three months and making the final of a Masters 1000 in his first tournament (back), it is something insane, so I have to congratulate him.

“All eyes are on Paris right now, on Roland Garros. Beating Jannik, winning Rome. Both things mix together and give [me] great confidence going to Paris.”