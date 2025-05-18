Arne Slot says improved away form has helped Liverpool win Premier League

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot takes great pride in the improvement in their away form.

Victory at Brighton on Monday would be the 12th on the road this season, a number bettered only four times in 109 years.

A goal would also set a club record of scoring in every away game of a league season for the first time in the club’s history.

“Yeah, it definitely means a lot to me. I didn’t know the exact numbers,” said Slot.

“One of the first games we played away, I mentioned this to the players.

“I showed them their away form in a team meeting in one of the away games (and said) ‘I think this we have to improve’, one of the things we have to improve – not the only thing – if we want to be able to be there in the end competing for the league.

“That’s what we did really well throughout the whole season, our away form has been good. But our home form has been quite good as well.

“That’s the only way in a difficult league like this to challenge, because so many teams are able to win more games in a row.

“If you want to win the league you need to have both, good away form and good home form.”

With the league title wrapped up three weeks ago speculation has already begun about where Slot will look to strengthen his squad in preparation for a renewed challenge from the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong looks like being the first through the door with the club set to trigger his £30million release clause.

But Slot admits he also has to find a way of keeping happy fringe players who have barely featured as he has stuck to a core group of about 14 players.

“I’ve said many times already that we, as a club, are very happy with the players we’ve got,” he said.

“Part of it is our decision but in some situations players that haven’t played a lot are not looking forward to another season not playing a lot.

“So, there’s always an ongoing process and we have to make sure that we are prepared if we can strengthen the squad.

Federico Chiesa was Liverpool’s only signing last summer and he has barely featured (John Walton/PA)

“But it’s difficult to strengthen this squad. There’s a reason why we won the league – because we have so many great players.

“It’s an ongoing process, what we are talking about. I think this club has shown so many times in the past that they will make the right decisions.

“And we made the right decision this season as well not to bring in a player at all – except for Federico Chiesa (for £10million) – and that worked out quite well.”