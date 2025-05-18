Absolute scum of the earth – Luke Littler’s van window smashed in Norwich

Luke Littler revealed his van was vandalised while the world champion was participating in an exhibition event in Norwich.

The 18-year-old defeated rival Luke Humphries in the MODUS Icons of Darts event in the city on Friday night but returned to his vehicle to discover the rear window had been smashed.

Alongside an image of the van, Littler posted on Instagram: “Just trying to do an exhibition in Norwich and this happens, absolute scum of the earth.”

Luke Littler, left, and Luke Humphries are ranked second and first in the world respectively (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The PA news agency has approached Norfolk Constabulary for comment.

Humphries and Littler, ranked first and second in the world, were joined at the exhibition by former world champions Phil Taylor and Raymond van Barneveld.

Littler became the youngest-ever darts world champion in January, aged 17, when he defeated Michael van Gerwen in the final of the PDC’s flagship event at Alexandra Palace.