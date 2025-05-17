Real Madrid agree deal to sign Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen will complete a move to Real Madrid in time to feature in the Club World Cup after the Spanish giants activated his £50million release clause.

Madrid have moved to sign the 20-year-old defender on a five-year deal after his impressive performances over the course of the season brought him to the attention of several clubs across Europe.

The deal was jointly announced by both clubs, with Madrid saying that Huijsen will join their ranks on June 1, two weeks before the Club World Cup kicks off in the United States. Madrid’s first match is against Al Hilal on June 18.

“Real Madrid CF and AFC Bournemouth have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Dean Huijsen, who remains tied to our club for the next five seasons, from June 1 2025 to June 30 2030,” the Madrid statement said.

The transfer represents a significant profit for the Cherries less than 12 months since they signed the Malaga academy product from Juventus for £12.6million on a six-year contract.

Since then Huijsen has made a huge impact, swiftly adapting to English football and excelling as Bournemouth have competed in the top half of the table, breaking the club’s highest points tally in the Premier League.

The Amsterdam-born player has made 34 appearances for the Cherries, scoring two goals, while this season also saw him make his international debut for Spain after switching his allegiance from the Netherlands, having played for the country of his birth at youth level.