No Trent Alexander-Arnold, no problem – Conor Bradley signs new Liverpool deal

Liverpool have handed Conor Bradley a new four-year contract to keep him at Anfield until 2029.

The Northern Ireland right-back, 21, has made major strides this season in Arne Slot’s Premier League-winning side, and drew huge praise for his performance in the Champions League win over Real Madrid in November.

Bradley has made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Reds this term despite some niggling injuries, and his role is expected to continue to grow next campaign with the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold, even as Liverpool are linked with Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong.

“To sign another contract, I’m very proud and happy to see what the next steps on our journey together will be,” Bradley said on the Liverpool website.

“You’ve just got to keep your head down and keep working hard.”

The Castlederg-born player came through the ranks at Liverpool after joining from Dungannon Swifts in 2019 and made his debut for the club in 2021 before spending a season on loan at Bolton.

Conor Bradley has seen his role grow in Arne Slot’s side this season (Peter Byrne/PA)

Bradley, capped 24 times by Northern Ireland, had two years left on his existing deal but his growing stature will be recognised in his new contract.

“It has been a fantastic two years (with the senior team),” Bradley added.

“Especially since coming back from loan and doing so well last year and continuing that on this year. It’s been really good. So, hopefully we can keep going and keep making more memories.”