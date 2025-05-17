Lancashire’s James Anderson back in the wickets as he returns to action

England great James Anderson took his first wicket of the summer on his county return for Lancashire as they assumed control over Derbyshire on day two of their Second Division clash.

The 42-year-old is making his first competitive outing since his farewell international appearance against the West Indies last June and dismissed Caleb Jewell with his 18th delivery to get back amongst the wickets.

Anderson signed a new one-year deal with the Red Rose earlier this year but was absent from the first five games of their campaign after he suffered a calf injury – though it did not take long for Anderson to get back into his groove.

After Lancashire posted 408 all out before tea, a cheer rang around from those inside Old Trafford after the break when his name was announced to open the bowling at the James Anderson End.

The country’s record wicket-taker endured a tough return to the crease initially after he was driven for three boundaries in his third over, but he came around the wicket and clipped the top of off stump for his opening scalp of 2025.