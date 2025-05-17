Dean Henderson shrugs off controversy to dedicate FA Cup win to late father

Dean Henderson shrugged off controversy around a potential red card as he dedicated his brilliant FA Cup final performance to his late father.

The Crystal Palace goalkeeper produced a string of fine saves in a rearguard action against Manchester City, including a first-half penalty save from Omar Marmoush.

Speaking to the BBC after the 1-0 triumph at Wembley, Henderson said: “I lost my dad at the start of the season, but he was with me today. He was with me every kick of the game. I dedicate that win to him.”

Eberechi Eze scored the only goal in the 16th minute and Palace held on through 10 minutes of second-half injury-time to secure the first major trophy in their history.

Speaking to ITV, Henderson said: “It’s incredible. I’m so proud of everyone. We deserve this moment. The fans deserve it, the manager deserves it, everyone involved deserves it, the backroom staff. It’s been phenomenal.

“Just so delighted to get over the line. It seemed like we were out there for about 24 hours defending but fair play to the boys, they stuck in, they got the blocks in, it was fantastic and we’re here now.”

The most controversial moment of the match came prior to the penalty save, when Henderson handled outside his area to prevent Erling Haaland from running through into the box but a VAR review concluded it was not a red card.

“I didn’t know it was for me in all honesty,” said Henderson. “The ball had come into the box so I wasn’t sure what they were doing it for. Who cares, it doesn’t matter.”

Haaland chose not to take the penalty, instead handing the ball to Marmoush, which played into Henderson’s hands.

“Haaland might have stepped up, I wasn’t sure which way to go,” he added. “He gave it to Marmoush and I knew which way he was going. I knew I would save it.”

City boss Pep Guardiola did not want to discuss the potential red card afterwards, saying only: “I’m not the referee.”

But it was a major talking point among the TV pundits, who largely greeted the decision and the explanation that Haaland had not been heading towards goal, with incredulity.

Speaking on ITV, former Palace striker Ian Wright said: “How this is not denying a goalscoring opportunity, it’s absolutely pathetic. It’s crazy, he’s going to tap that past him and then he’s just going to tap that into the goal.

“Why are they making up these rules and saying it so eloquently? To confuse us? That’s supposed to be a sending off.”

Former City defender Joleon Lescott went even further in his assessment, adding: “That’s one of the worst decisions I’ve seen in football. Because of the explanation, not because of the decision.

“To deem that is not a goalscoring opportunity, one of the most prolific goalscorers we’ve seen.”

Crystal Palace players celebrated with the trophy (Nick Potts/PA)

Similar views were expressed by former England captain Wayne Rooney on BBC, who said: “It is a red card – how can they get this wrong? Just get rid of VAR.

“They have made a mistake and now they are trying to cover up. It is a red card and everyone can see it’s a red card.”

Nothing could take the shine off Palace’s big moment, though, particularly for Eze and his manager Oliver Glasner.

“No words, man,” said a stunned Eze. “I can only thank God. This is special, this is what dreams are made of, for this club as well. Who would have thought we could do it.

“We’ve made history today. The tactics were good but it’s all about spirit. That’s energy, that’s everyone fighting together and doing what we had to do today.”

Glasner admitted his side rode their luck, saying: “To be honest I can’t really believe it. I think when you play this game 10 times, you win it once – and this happened today.

“The goal was the first time we were in their half and then just defended with every single (part) of the body. I’m really proud of the team and about the whole staff. All the credit to them.”

Chairman Steve Parish, who took over the club in 2010 when it was in financial peril, described the victory as “redemption”.

“Twice we’ve been here, twice we’ve been bridesmaids,” he said. “Today I really believed because the manager believes and the players believe and it’s just an amazing day for all these fans, for south London, for the club. Ecstatic.”

Eberechi Eze scored Palace’s goal (Nick Potts/PA)

It was a second final defeat in a row for City and means they will end the season without a trophy.

Guardiola praised his players, though, saying: “We played really good. We did everything. Unfortunately we could not score.

“The first chance that they had in the transition (they scored). We did everything but it’s about goals and they scored one so congratulations Crystal Palace.”