‘Absolutely pathetic’ decision as Dean Henderson avoids red card at Wembley

The decision not to send off Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson during the FA Cup final has been branded pathetic and one of the worst in football history.

Henderson came to the edge of his area to confront Manchester City striker Erling Haaland during the first half at Wembley, with replays showing he had swiped the ball away with his hand while leaning out of his box.

Referee Stuart Attwell missed the incident and, although it was checked by VAR, it was deemed not to be a red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity because of Haaland’s position.

Speaking on ITV, former Palace striker Ian Wright said: “How this is not denying a goalscoring opportunity, it’s absolutely pathetic. It’s crazy, he’s going to tap that past him and then he’s just going to tap that into the goal.

“Why are they making up these rules and saying it so eloquently? To confuse us? That’s supposed to be a sending off.”

Former City defender Joleon Lescott went even further in his assessment, adding: “That’s one of the worst decisions I’ve seen in football. Because of the explanation, not because of the decision. To deem that is not a goalscoring opportunity, one of the most prolific goalscorers we’ve seen.”

Similar views were expressed by former England captain Wayne Rooney on BBC, who said: “It is a red card – how can they get this wrong? Just get rid of VAR. They have made a mistake and now they are trying to cover up. It is a red card and everyone can see it’s a red card.”

To rub salt into City’s wound, Henderson went on to save a penalty from Omar Marmoush after Eberechi Eze had given Palace the lead.