We will see – no Unai Emery assurances over future of tearful Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery could not give any assurances over the future of Emiliano Martinez after the goalkeeper was in tears following his side’s 2-0 win over Europa League finalists Tottenham.

The Argentina international has been linked with a move away from Villa Park this summer and he was emotional at full-time of Villa’s final home game of the season.

Asked about the 32-year-old’s future, Emery could only say “we will see”, with Villa forward Leon Bailey also in tears.

“Of course, it is the last match (of the season) here, and I don’t know,” the Spaniard said.

“We will see about the team, the players, but of course, they are responding on the field, at the moment they are responding and they are so, so focused in how we are preparing and playing each match.

“Of course, Leon Bailey is playing now less because other players are responding very well. They are performing well.

“And we are going to play Manchester (United) for the last three points. And for us it will be very important again, to prepare, to be focused everybody.

“And of course, then we will see about everything, how we are going to try to get better for the next season.”

Second-half goals from Ezri Konsa and Boubacar Kamara strengthened Villa’s hopes of returning to the Champions League next term.

Villa’s memorable run to the quarter-finals of this season’s competition gave them the taste for more and they boosted their hopes with an eighth win from their last nine Premier League games.

However, Chelsea’s win over Manchester United later on Friday night saw Villa drop to fifth and they will sink further if sixth-placed Manchester City win their game in hand.

Emery added: “It’s not in our hands. We are winning. But other teams are as well, they are being demanding, and they are getting their points.”

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was not prepared to risk defenders Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie and Micky van de Ven ahead of next week’s Europa League final after they stayed at home.

Spurs’ focus was clearly on Wednesday’s clash with Manchester United in Bilbao with the defensive trio not even travelling to Villa Park, where Tottenham suffered a 21st defeat of a miserable league season.

They could yet still be in the promised land of the Champions League next season as well if they can end their trophy drought in Europe and boss Postecoglou did nothing to jeopardise that at Villa Park.

When reminded it would be two weeks since the trio played, Postecoglou interjected: “Yeah, but they’re available.

“They’re available. For us, at that point we knew they weren’t going to play today, they stayed home and had a really strong session.”

“Come Wednesday, knock on wood, they’re all available. And that’s the most important thing, that was the primary thing.

“Because when those guys play our chances of success are significantly greater.”

The Australian could have a fresh injury worry for the final, though, after Pape Matar Sarr limped off early in the second half.

The midfielder walked straight down the tunnel, but Postecoglou said: “Pape felt something in his back, we don’t think it’s anything significant having spoken to him, but we’ll see.”