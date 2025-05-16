Tyrrell Hatton turns air blue again after finding water at Quail Hollow

Tyrrell Hatton’s frustrations boiled over with a foul-mouthed outburst as he squandered a promising start in round two of the 107th US PGA Championship.

Hatton was within a shot of the lead after covering his first eight holes at Quail Hollow in two under par, only to then run up a damaging triple bogey on the 18th.

After pulling his tee shot on the difficult par four into the creek which runs the length of the hole, Hatton could be clearly heard shouting “piece of s***” at the face of his driver, followed by another word which was not 100 per cent clear.

Following a penalty drop, Hatton hit this third shot into the rough short of the green and failed to find the putting surface with his fourth, before seeing his fifth shot trickle back off the green.

The Englishman almost holed his next shot and tapped in for a seven which dropped him back to two under par, four shots behind overnight leader Jhonattan Vegas.

It is far from the first time Hatton’s explosive temper has been seen on the course, with the world number 20 labelled a “terrible influence” after snapping a club and complaining about course conditions in round three of the DP World Tour Championship in November.

Hatton reacted angrily to missing a short birdie putt on the 11th hole at Jumeirah Golf Estates, exclaiming clearly “F*** you, f****** s*** greens” and banging his putter down on the green.

Tyrrell Hatton reacts after missing a putt on the 14th hole during the second round of the US PGA Championship (George Walker IV/AP)

The LIV Golf player then broke one of his wedges after missing the green with his approach to the par-five 14th.

Responding to that incident, which was another in a long line of displays of petulance from Hatton, veteran Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray said: “Oh no, no. It’s time for change I’m afraid.

“What a terrible influence on the next generation. I’m sorry to say it, I’m his biggest supporter as a golfer. But just have a look at this. Why? Why would you do that? We’ve all had our moments but he’s having too many of them.”

Co-commentator and former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley agreed with Murray, adding: “I think we’re all on the same page with that.

“The embarrassment that he’s gonna have this week with the certain things that have gone on with him may well force and instigate change.”