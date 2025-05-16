Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton express frustration during second round of US PGA

A furious Shane Lowry lashed out at Quail Hollow and Tyrrell Hatton swore at his own club as tempers frayed on day two of the 107th US PGA Championship.

Lowry slammed his club into the turf and loudly exclaimed “F*** this place” after being denied relief for an embedded ball on the eighth hole and dumping his second shot into a greenside bunker.

The resulting bogey left the former Open champion battling to make the halfway cut and came hours after the latest outburst from Hatton, who was within a shot of the lead after covering his first eight holes in two under par before a costly triple bogey.

After pulling his tee shot on the difficult par-four 18th into the creek which runs the length of the hole, Hatton could be clearly heard shouting “piece of s***” at the face of his driver, followed by another word – seemingly beginning with the letter C – which was not 100 per cent clear.

Tyrrell Hatton was unhappy with his driver (George Walker IV/AP)

Following a penalty drop, Hatton hit this third shot into the rough short of the green and failed to find the putting surface with his fourth, before seeing his fifth shot trickle back off the green.

The Englishman almost holed his next shot and tapped in for a seven before covering the front nine in 36 to complete a 73 which left him one under par, seven shots off the clubhouse lead held by Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas.

Asked to clarify what he had said on the 18th tee, Hatton said: “You tell me, you’ve seen it.”

Told the first three words were clear but the fourth was not, Hatton replied: “OK. Well either way it wasn’t my finest moment on the course but I mean yeah, running hot in the moment I’m pretty good at sometimes saying the wrong thing.

“So yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”

It is far from the first time Hatton’s explosive temper has been seen on the course, with the world number 20 labelled a “terrible influence” by Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray after snapping a club and complaining about course conditions during the DP World Tour Championship in November.

Hatton reacted angrily to missing a short birdie putt on the 11th hole at Jumeirah Golf Estates, exclaiming clearly “F*** you, f****** s*** greens” and banging his putter down on the green.

Tyrrell Hatton reacts after missing a putt on the 14th hole during the second round of the US PGA Championship (George Walker IV/AP)

The LIV Golf player then broke one of his wedges after missing the green with his approach to the par-five 14th.

Clubhouse leader Vegas, who enjoyed a slice of luck when his tee shot on the 17th hit a rake and kicked onto the green, looked set to enjoy a sizeable lead before taking four to get down from a greenside bunker to make a double bogey on the last.

The resulting 70 left him two shots clear of France’s Matthieu Pavon, with Max Homa another stroke back adding a 64 to his opening 73.

“I feel like finishing so late yesterday, not getting a great sleep, and having to come back early kind of put me not in the best mood all day,” Vegas, who completed an opening 64 at 8pm on Thursday, said.

“Every chance you get to lead a major and play with the lead is never easy, so I feel proud of a solid round today. Even though it’s never easy to give two shots away right at the end, [there’s] a lot of golf left, so got to keep remembering the good stuff.”