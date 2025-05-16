Ruud van Nistelrooy: Win over Ipswich perfect send off for Jamie Vardy

Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy feels the best way to give Jamie Vardy a fitting send-off in his 500th and final appearance for the club is to just stay focused on beating Ipswich on Sunday.

Vardy, 38, is leaving the Foxes at the end of the season after 13 years and is not set to be involved for the final game away at Bournemouth, which will allow him a King Power Stadium farewell.

Leicester have produced a special commemorative A4 matchday programme dedicated to Vardy, whose goals helped Claudio Ranieri’s side to a memorable Premier League title triumph in 2016 and he also won the 2021 FA Cup.

Having scored 199 goals in 499 games, the former England striker – who announced his decision to leave the club several weeks ago after relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship was confirmed – will be desperate to complete a double century against Ipswich.

Van Nistelrooy confirmed Vardy would again lead the team out on Sunday, but stressed the squad and staff must not get distracted from the job in hand.

“We are all part of his last game, around Jamie and his family. We are all ready to give him the best possible send-off,” the Leicester boss said.

“It is something that will be clear on Sunday, because of his status at the club and what he has given the club.”

Van Nistelrooy told a press conference: “For me it is important to prepare for the matches like I always do with the staff.

“To prepare the team to perform as good as they can and I think that is the most important thing I can do.

“The rest is up to him and he will be ready for that, and the way I know him, he will come in and do his best to try and win the game.”

Vardy scored in 11 successive Premier League fixtures during 2015 to break Van Nistelrooy’s previous record of 10.

“When you see the amount of times a player is performing at the highest level, that is the biggest achievement,” the Dutch coach said.

“When you have performed 13 seasons at this level, coming up to 500 games, 200 goals, that says it all.

“It says something on your mindset, on your standards, how you live your life around football, preparing yourself day in, day out, to perform.

Jamie Vardy also helped Leicester win the 2021 FA Cup (Matthew Childs/PA)

“Then you look at the trophies he has won, also the individual achievements he reached, this is the total package for one of the greatest.

“This will be his last game for Leicester City, but he wants to continue playing, so in that sense he is committed to perform and to play.”

Leicester have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s match between two relegated sides.

Defender Ricardo Pereira is being monitored in training ahead of a potential return.