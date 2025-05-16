Rich List: Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s wealth falls by over £6billion

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s wealth has fallen by £6.473billion in the last year, according to this year’s Sunday Times Rich List.

Ratcliffe, founder of petrochemicals giant INEOS, has seen his fortune reduced from £23.519bn 12 months ago to £17.046bn to lie in seventh place in the latest list, which charts the wealth of the 350 richest people in the UK.

The 72-year-old bought a 27.70 per cent stake in the Old Trafford club for £1.25bn in February last year and has since increased his holding to 28.94 per cent.

Having taken charge of football operations, he has since presided over a controversial cost-cutting exercise as he attempts to revive United’s fortunes.

They currently lie in 16th place in the Premier League table with two games remaining and need to beat 17th-placed Tottenham in the Europa League final if they are to emerge with anything to show for their efforts this season.

However, it has been a better year for some of the nation’s sports stars, with Rory McIlroy, Anthony Joshua, Sir Andy Murray and Harry Kane all increasing their wealth.

Masters champion McIlroy is the leading athlete in the Sunday Times’ 40 under 40 list – which documents the worth of the 40 richest people under the age of 40 – the Northern Irish golfer sitting in 19th place after increasing his personal fortune from £225million to £260m.

Boxer Joshua, who has not fought since losing inside five rounds to IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois at Wembley in September, appears in 24th on £195m, a rise of £20m, while retired tennis star Murray is equal 35th on £110m, up from £100m.

England captain Kane, who finally ended his wait for a first major trophy when Bayern Munich clinched the Bundesliga title earlier this month, just makes the list in joint-38th place with £100m, £25m more than last year.

They are all dwarfed, however, by Tom and Phil Beahon, the brothers who launched sportswear brand Castore – kit supplier to the England rugby union and cricket teams – from their parents’ home. Their £350m – a rise of £16m – was good enough for 14th place.

Elsewhere in the main list, the Reuben family, which through RB Sports and Media holds a 15 per cent stake in Premier League Newcastle, appears in second place with a fortune of £26.873bn, while the Coates family – John Coates holds a controlling interest in Sky Bet Championship Stoke – is 16th with £9.445bn.

:: The Sunday Times Rich List will go live online on Friday, May 16 and will be in the paper this Sunday, May 18. https://www.thetimes.com/sunday-times-rich-list