Mohamed Salah: Trent Alexander-Arnold didn’t deserve ‘harsh’ reception from fans

Mohamed Salah believes Liverpool fans were harsh to boo Trent Alexander-Arnold and that the departing defender should be given the send-off “he deserves” before the end of the season.

Alexander-Arnold, who looks set to leave Anfield for Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer, was booed by some Liverpool fans during last Sunday’s 2-2 home draw against Arsenal.

Salah said in an interview with Gary Neville on Sky Sports that the booing of his team-mate saddened him: “Absolutely. I was surprised because this is not how we act as Liverpool fans.

Alexander-Arnold, left, was booed by some Liverpool fans after stepping off the bench in Sunday’s home Premier League draw against Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

“Imagine someone who gives you his all for 20 years. It’s shouldn’t be like this. I hope that will change next game, against Brighton or in the last game of the season, because he deserves the farewell.”

Premier League champions Liverpool play at Brighton on Monday and face Crystal Palace at Anfield in their final game.

“I think somehow the fans were being harsh with him,” Salah added. “I think he didn’t deserve it at the time, he deserved the fans to treat him the best way possible because he gave it all to the fans.

“I told him yesterday don’t give me eye contact in your farewell. I really love him. I think he deserves the best farewell leaving the club.

“He has done a lot for the city and done a lot for the club and he’s one of probably the best players in the club’s history. He gave it all.

“I think he needed a new challenge. He spoke to me about it. It’s his decision for sure. He’s 25, 26 years old and won it all twice or three times. What more can he have done?”

Liverpool-born Alexander-Arnold, who made his first-team debut in a 2-1 EFL Cup win against Tottenham in 2016, has made 353 senior appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring 23 goals.

The 26-year-old has won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup with the Reds.